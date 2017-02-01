Macdonald to receive William Crossen award

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Habitat for Humanity Northumberland executive director Meaghan Macdonald expressed lingering surprise and a feeling of honour Wednesday to be named the recipient of the 2016 William Crossen Young Professional Award prior to the Northumberland Central Chamber's Business Achievement Awards ceremony Feb. 24.

Macdonald, the youngest executive director of this Habitat position across Canada, started out as a history graduate expecting to leave town to pursue further education and a career elsewhere, but after a summer job with Habitat, she stayed on.

“I never thought of it as a career” at that time, but it has been challenging and a continual learning opportunity and “I love it,” Macdonald said in an interview.

“I'm passionate about what Habitat does for the community,” she said of the organization that helps lower-income people put sweat equity into owning their own home with the assistance of volunteer help on the construction site and in other habitat-associated tasks.

Macdonald has not only worked locally for Habitat for Humanity, but helped build homes in Ghana, El Salvador and Haiti, states a media release issued through the Business Achievement Awards event (coming up Feb. 24 at the Best Western) and held jointly by the Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Cobourg.

That's when Macdonald will officially receive her award at the Best Western, an award sponsored by the Cobourg Sports & Orthopaedic Injury Clinic.

But first she will arrive there in full theatrical makeup and then drive back to Port Hope to take part in the opening of the Northumberland Players' production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat.

In addition to her theatrical endeavours, Meaghan serves on several boards and is a wife and mom to a young son.

“The William Crossen Young Professional Award” is a counterpart to the prestigious “James Crossen Lifetime Achievement Award” and is presented every other year starting back in 2012.

“Named after the founder of the historic Cobourg Car Works and his eldest son and successor, these awards are presented...in recognition of the founding fathers of the local business community, and their very successful successors,” states the release.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald