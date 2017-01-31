Greg Peerenboom

Decorated Afghanistan conflict veteran Collin Fitzgerald, who now lives in Kingston, is pursuing a number of avenues to right the wrongs he believes he suffered while being prosecuted by the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry OPP and the Cornwall-area Crown attorney’s office.

Fitzgerald wants the sacrifices he made for two and half years to successfully fend off three charges — including intimidating a police officer — to effect change in the court system.

Recently, he started to lobby for a federal inquiry into the circumstances that put his life on hold for 27 months.

“I recognize my series of unfortunate events did not happen to me, they happened for me for the greater good of potentially effecting change in our justice system that is ‘slow, inefficient, and costly,’” Fitzgerald stated in an email accompanying a copy of the petition he is circulating.

The inquiry he’s requesting has these objectives: rebuild trust in the Crown attorney and police among Canadians by investigating the legal process involving Fitzgerald’s charges, all of which were eventually withdrawn; overhaul the relationship between police and Crown attorneys; and, find a way to compensate thousands of other unjustly accused Canadians.

Fitzgerald points out he and many others are driven close to bankruptcy as a result of legal fees and loss of work in order to defend themselves.

When his charges were still before the courts, Fitzgerald said, “I was railroaded out of five counties,” resulting in near loss of contact with his daughter and distance from the medical staff treating his post-traumatic stress disorder.

Fitzgerald also stresses many of the accused, “are unable due to their mental health” to mount an adequate defence and quickly agree to a guilty plea to end the court process in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

Fitzgerald claims he was repeatedly offered plea deals, but maintained his innocence while amassing a debt of about $200,000, which required his former bail surety Kerri Lynn Tadeu to mortgage her family’s house.

Following a few attempts, the two met with Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell Thursday, who has committed to helping Fitzgerald do the following:

• Lodge a formal complaint with the director of Crown operations for eastern Ontario;

• Have Fitzgerald write to Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi outlining his concerns and questions about how the local Crown Attorney Office handled his case; and,

• Pursue a face-to-face meeting with Naqvi if the attorney general’s response is unsatisfactory.

In addition to the federal inquiry, McDonell has drafted a petition to the Ontario Legislative Assembly. It is available online at www.jimmcdonellmpp.ca/petitions.

“We’re trying to make the government listen ... and to work on compensation [for those wrongfully charged],” said McDonell, explaining to Fitzgerald and Tadeu the opposition’s attempts to sway the government can be frustrating.

McDonell also explained his party’s critic for the attorney general, Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington MPP Randy Hillier, has taken the lead on the compensation question.

Contacted earlier, Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MP Guy Lauzon was asked if he would support the federal petition.

“As inquiries are really long [and] drawn out, it’s very expensive,” Lauzon said, noting the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women is costing many millions.

He suggested that Fitzgerald’s issues could find resolution through the House of Commons, which could investigate and provide a report. He added that Fitzgerald’s objectives may be best suited at the provincial level.

The federal petition can be found online at www.supportcollin.ca/his-story.html.

An information meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Grafton Legion on Thursday evening. The petition will be available to be signed at that time.

