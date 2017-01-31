COBOURG -

Only skip Allison Flaxey's team remained undefeated through two draws at the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Cobourg.

Flaxey edged Megan Balsdon 6-5 on Monday evening and then earned a 7-4 win over Heather Heggestad on Tuesday morning at the Cobourg Community Centre.

“It's been wonderful” so far in Cobourg, Flaxey said. “The crowd support seems amazing. You can tell they're educated curling fans and there's lots of cheers.

“It's always great to make provincials – a tough field, I think probably the toughest field Canada has seen province-to-province. Just an incredible bunch of teams here,” she also said. “It's going to be a long week, but we're excited. We're off to a great start and just hope to continue that and build on that throughout the week.”

Flaxey has had a great season to date, including winning her first Grand Slam of Curling title victory over Rachel Homan in the final of the Masters tournament in Alberta back in October.

Not that there was much time for celebration.

“We only really got to celebrate that one for maybe a day or two and we were back it prepping to get to the next Slam,” Flaxey said.

Playing in big tournaments like the Grand Slam events, as well as now the Ontario Scotties in an attempt to qualify for the Canadian championship is all part of a bigger picture – competing at the Olympic Trials later this year.

“We've had an excellent season so far,” Flaxey said. “Just those big situations and getting used to the big situations is great experience for us and it's going to get us ready for Trials. Winning a Scotties and getting to represent Canada on the world scale, whether it be through Olympics or Scotties, is just a huge goal of ours.”

Wins at the Ontario and Canadian Scotties would earn points for Flaxey's team towards reaching the Olympic Trials.

“There's points here for us, and hey, who doesn't want to represent Ontario at the Scotties?” she remarked. “It's such a huge responsibility and we would be so proud to do it. That's our goal for this week.”

Normally, the Ontario Scotties have been played at curling clubs. The move to an arena this year at the CCC has been a welcome change.

“It's wonderful being in an arena. We're a team of routine so to be able to replicate what we do at the Slams is wonderful,” Flaxey said. “It's so much bigger and you get out there and you can hear what the fans are saying, you can hear people cheer for you. You want to play well and I think you almost want to put a little more pressure on yourself when you're in that kind of situation.”

Homan, who is 1-1 following a loss to Jacqueline Harrison on Tuesday morning, is also pleased CurlON (formerly the Ontario Curling Association) combined the Ontario Scotties with the men's Ontario Tankard.

“It's really exciting that OCA has arena ice for us and it's exciting to play with the men – it will be fun and different,” Homan said of the combined draws that were scheduled to begin Tuesday evening.

Homan had a big 11-4 win over skip Cathy Auld in the opening draw Monday night, but lost 6-5 Tuesday morning when Harrison scored a point in the 10th end.

Homan wasn't hitting the panic button.

“There's going to be some losses this week – we expected them – just an opportunity to learn for your next game going forward. We've got two (Wednesday) so it'll be good to bounce back,” she said.

“It's a really strong field, lots of depth in Ontario. It will be a tough competition, but that's good because whoever moves on at the end of the week will be prepared for nationals.”

The outcome was important for Harrison, who lost her opening draw to Julie Tippin on Monday before rebounding with the victory over Homan, who she also beat at the recent Canadian Open Grand Slam event.

“The last couple times we've played Rachel we've had some success, so it was nice for us to get out on the ice with them again and play a close game,” Harrison said. “There were some opportunities handed back-and-forth but overall it was a great game for us. We just stuck to our game plan and we were able to pull out the win in the last end.”

Veteran curler Sherry Middaugh is one of six teams behind Flaxey with a 1-1 record after the morning draw Tuesday. She lost 8-6 to Auld after wining her opening draw.

Tuesday's evening draw included Balson vs Harrison and Heggestad vs Auld.

Middaugh likes the format change, which reduced the field from 10 teams to eight this year.

“You've got the best of the best of Ontario here with the change of the format,” Middaugh said, noting she earned the last qualifying spot to get here. “All the best teams are here – it's one of the tougher provinces.”

Middaugh was disappointed to let the game against Auld get away as well as the undefeated record. She heads into Wednesday with two tough games, she noted, against Flaxey at 9:30 a.m. and Homan at 7:30 p.m.

“You have to take it one game at a time and it's about making shots,” Middaugh said. “You make great shots, you're going to win games. We play a very basic game, which means we have to make out shots.”

Up-to-date results and standings are available at ontariocurlingchamps.ca. Flaxey and Homan will meet during the 2:30 p.m. draw on Friday.