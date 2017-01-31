Energy Minister comes to Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

PORT HOPE — The Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault will be the guest speaker at a joint Northumberland Central and Port Hope and District Chambers of Commerce business luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The Port Hope chamber's Bree Nixon said the event will take place in the Capitol Theatre and is open to both chamber and non-chamber members, but registration is required.

The Minister, MPP for Sudbury, has held this position in Cabinet since June, 2016. Last fall he took the lead on public consultations for Onatrio's Long Term Energy Plan, states in a media release.

He will speak and then take written questions which is the chamber is requesting beforehand, Bree said. There will not be questions taken from the floor.

Registration can be done by e-mail until Feb. 1 at drobertson@porthopechamber.com or at kmcburney@nccofc.ca/