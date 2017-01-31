Cornerstone announces Women’s Day Luncheon

COBOURG -

As an agency offering programming and services for vulnerable women and children, Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre is inviting the community to support this work at their first-ever International Women’s Day Luncheon March 8.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the main ballroom at the Best Western Plus Cobourg Inn & Convention Centre, the luncheon includes a welcome reception where guests can mingle, purchase raffle tickets and honour a significant woman in their lives with a daisy dedication.

The reception will be followed by a three-course lunch and afternoon entertainment — comedic motivational speaker Susan Stewart, who will wind up the event by helping guests to a laugh and a look at the lighter side of life.

The focus of the event is to celebrate on a day dedicated to respect, appreciation and love towards women for their professional, economic, political and social achievements. The daisy dedications give guests the opportunity to honour a woman they admire for her achievements by purchasing a daisy for $2 and adding the honouree’s name in the middle. Following the event, these daisies will be placed on display in the community for all to admire.

As well as at the event, daisies will be on sale at the Cornerstone office beginning Feb. 14.

The luncheon is proudly presented by local business woman and philanthropist Lynn Hardy, and will be hosted by Cornerstone board member Sally Wade (who is the event chairwoman). These two strong women understand the importance of Cornerstone’s work and the impact that women can have on the world.

“The International Women’s Day Luncheon is the perfect opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate with a purpose,” Wade said.

“The luncheon allows us to recognize the important work women do within our community, as well as around the world, all while supporting a very worthy cause.”

Proceeds from the event will help ensure that individuals at Cornerstone get every opportunity to flourish, executive director Nancy Johnston said.

“Each year we strive to help as many women and children as possible, and receiving support from the community enables us to continue providing immediate shelter within our county and to carry out our mission to break the cycle of family violence,” Johnston said.

Tickets are $65 (or $520 for a table of eight). If you cannot attend, you can still participate in the celebration by purchasing a ticket and donating your seat to someone who otherwise would not be able to attend.

For information on purchasing your tickets or becoming a sponsor, contact Carly Cunningham at 905-372-1545 ext. 236 or ccunningham@cornerstonenorthumberland.ca.