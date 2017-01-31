Cobourg budget passed with 1.5% levy increase

COBOURG -

Cobourg council has brought in a budget with a 1.5% increase.

The overall municipal levy will increase by 2.4%, Cobourg treasurer Ian Davey said at Monday night’s council meeting. Allowing for 0.9% assessment growth, that puts the levy increase at 1.5%.

The motion passed by council set the capital budget at $6,289,250 and the operating budget at $22,634,551.

Minutes of last week’s day-long session in which council worked on a final draft of the budget were part of the council package, listing a number of decisions made that day. Among them:

• The $1,375,000 for the Victoria Square Phase IV project was removed from the capital budget, with the construction to be deferred to the 2018 capital budget deliberations.

• The budget to replace the combination snowplow-dump truck lost to fire will be reduced to $100,000 from $290,000, with the remainder coming from insurance proceeds.

• The $4,000 item to replace gallery chairs for council chambers was removed from the operating budget.

The day’s meeting was also a time to tackle community grants that had been requested under the new procedures.

Some in-kind grants were approved:

• $1,500 toward the cost for Northumberland 89.7’s Music and Motion program to rent space on the Victoria Park beach.

• $2,600 toward the cost for the Victorian Operetta Society to rent facilities in Victoria Hall.

• $7,500 toward the cost for Victoria Hall Volunteers to rent facilities in Victoria Hall.

• $1,250 toward the cost of the education portion of taxes paid by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133.

• $972 toward the cost for the Cobourg and District Historical Society to rent facilities in Victoria Hall.

Some grants were to be in cash, such as:

• $700 for the Cobourg Community Garden Group.

• $2,000 in support of Community Care Northumberland.

• $2,000 in support of Northumberland Orchestra and Choir.

• $1,929 in support of the Cobourg Ecology Garden.

Some grants had both elements:

• For the Art Gallery of Northumberland, there was $45,000 toward renting space in Victoria Hall and a cash grant $50,000.

• For the Cobourg Museum Foundation, there was $3,000 toward its property-tax account and a cash grant of $4,500.

• For the Concert Band of Cobourg, there was $4,000 toward the cost of utilities in its D’Arcy Street building and a cash grant of $16,200.

The exhaustive line-by-line review shows a great deal of diligence, Mayor Gil Brocanier said.

“It’s much appreciated, and I think we have come up with something that, certainly, the public can accept. We will continue delivering a high level of service without overtaxing the public.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith