Celebration of Champions set for Thursday night

COBOURG -

CurlON has announced they will be hosting a special ON150 Celebration of Champions during Thursday’s evening draw at the Cobourg 2017 Men’s Recharge with Milk Tankard and Women’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts provincial championships.

The event will honour some of Ontario’s most distinguished curlers from 1927 to present day champions. Men’s champions will include Ed Werenich, Ian Tetley, Wayne Middaugh, Peter Corner, John Base, Ray Grant and Glenn Howard. Women’s champions will include Alison Gording, Marilyn Bodogh, Janis Hooping-Perroud, Anne Dunn and many more.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Champions Reception held in the Major Sponsor Lounge within the Cobourg Community Centre Bowl. Honourees will then participate in a March of Champions prior to the start of the Howard vs. Epping draw at 7:30pm. Both the March of Champions and the Howard vs. Epping draw will be broadcast live, free of charge, on TSL for all Ontarians to enjoy www.titlesportslive.ca.

Teams will also be around after the game in the 11th End Lounge at the Cobourg Community Centre so fans can interact and take photos with their favourite players.

“Ontario has a long standing tradition of champion curlers who have gone on to represent their province at the national and international level,” said Steve Chenier of CurlON. “We are thrilled to be working with the Government of Ontario in celebration of Curling as a sport in the Province of Ontario for the past 150 years. We hope to see a full crowd on Thursday in celebration of these historic champions”

Throughout the event at the Cobourg Community Centre, CurlON will have posters and memorability on display representing Ontario’s provincial champions from past and present. There is also a wall of champions on display in the 11th End Lounge chronicling teams from 1927 to present day. A Champions Booklet will be produced and distributed to attendees of the event.

For additional information and ticket sales visit www.ontariocurlingchamps.ca.