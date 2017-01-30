Zamboni to be replaced in Grafton

GRAFTON -

A replacement for the 26-year-old Zamboni used on the ice surface in the Grafton arena will be put out for three bids even before the passage of Alnwick/Haldimand’s 2017 budget, which is not expected until well into February.

During council discussions near the end of last week’s special budget session, it was determined that if the purchasing process doesn’t get underway right away, the new Zamboni would not arrive in time for this season, clerk Robin van de Moosdyk said in an interview.

Council decided at Thursday’s meeting to go ahead with its purchase, but would not authorize an expenditure of more than $100,000 for the piece of equipment.

The old Zamboni was the subject of fundraisers and donations by the community, township administrator Terry Korotki said in an interview. The cost in the early 1990s for the same thing was $46,800, he said. There were no municipal dollars in its acquisition.

