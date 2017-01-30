Voluntary Vulnerable Person Registry launched

Port Hope Police Service and the Northumberland Ontario Provincial Police detachment are partnering with Victim Services of Peterborough and Northumberland to launch the Voluntary Vulnerable Person Registry.

Available to all Northumberland citizens, this registry provides the police services in Northumberland County with information that will assist officers who are investigating emergency situations that involve vulnerable persons — emergency contact information, as well as detailed physical description, known routines and special needs of an identified vulnerable person.

A vulnerable person is defined as one who — due to a medical, mental-health or physical condition — may exhibit patterns of behaviours that may pose a danger to themselves or others. Such patterns could include a tendency to wander, the inability to communicate, or certain fascinations, attractions or social responses.

Examples of vulnerable persons may include those with Alzheimer’s disease, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Acquired Brain Injury, or a mental-health condition that causes a person to exhibit the identified behaviours.

The Voluntary Vulnerable Person Registry allows police services immediate access to vital information about a registered person that will assist with an effective and informed response to vulnerable persons in an emergency situation.

The registry will include specific information that will further assist police in better understanding the needs of the vulnerable person, and reduce the risk of harm.

This proactive initiative will reduce delays in the engagement of the necessary resources that will contribute to a successful outcome.

All information is confidential and stored on a record-management system accessible to police personnel.

Special registration dates have been set up to allow individuals to complete vulnerable-person registry forms, which will call for such information on the person as name, date of birth, physical descriptors, contact information, special needs, diagnosis, methods of approach, objects of attraction and a recent photograph of the person's face.

Registry sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be held in locations across the county:

• Feb. 2 – Northumberland OPP detachment in Cobourg

• Feb. 9 – Northumberland OPP detachment in Brighton

• Feb. 16 – Port Hope Police service office

• Feb. 23 – Northumberland OPP detachment in Campbellford

If you wish to register a vulnerable person but cannot attend a session, please contact Constable Tammie Staples at Port Hope Police (905-885-8123 ext 238), Constable Nancy Wagner at Northumberland detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (905-372-5421), or Ashley Fontaine of VSPN (905-372-2255) to schedule a registration date.