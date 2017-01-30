Overall Northumberland County budget up 3.57%

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The Northumberland County budget has grown by about a million-and-a-half dollars to $114.6-million this year providing services to over 80,000 people ranging from waste and ambulance to social housing and planning.

The amount paid by municipal taxpayers through the county levy is about half of that total – $52.2-million.

Interestingly, the increase from the anticipated assessment growth on properties determined by MPAC in Northumberland is expected to be $685,000, not that much less than the 1.9% base levy increase itself of $956,000 on the 2017 county budget.

“The levy is increasing 2.21% from the budget increase and a further 1.36% ($685,000) in estimated assessment growth,” spokesperson Kate Campbell confirmed in an interview.

Another way of putting that is the overall increase year-over-year is 3.57%, although lower-tier governments don’t go out of their way to point out this total increase in funding during their budgetary discussions.

The county, instead, when passing the 2017 budget refers only to a levy increase from last year which is 2.21% higher (which includes 1.95% adding just under a million to the base budget increase – $959,000 and .31% or $155,000 to the dedicated infrastructure budget, plus another .10% or about $50,000 to the dedicated infrastructure budget - since the base levy was less than the targeted 2% increase, according to the staff recommendations and those decisions accepted by county councillors.

“The 2017 base levy budgetary increase of 1.90% was below the 2% target, and council agreed to a staff recommendation to allocate the 10 basis points differential (.10% - $48,681) to the dedicated infrastructure levy in light of the identified future infrastructure financing needs,” Campbell explained.

The remaining of the $52.3-million county budget comes from upper tier government funding, user fees (like the new $2 fee for bag tags) and other revenue-generating activities.

“Council was seeking a thorough, sustainable budget, positioned to deliver value to residents while also addressing debt repayment and the building of necessary reserves. Staff has delivered this,” Warden Mark Walas stated in a county media release. “With this budget in place, we will continue to build a strong and vibrant Northumberland through strategic investments in infrastructure, economic development, and social supports.”

