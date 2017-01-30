Move over George Clooney, the girls are going to take it from here.

Warner Bros. released the first image from its all-female Ocean’s 11 reboot, Ocean’s 8.

The snap features Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean and her merry crew of bandits on an empty subway car.

In addition to Bullock, we see the stylish looking bunch, including Cate Blanchett (Lou), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kulger), Sarah Paulson (Tammy), Mindy Kaling (Amita), Rihanna (Nine Ball), Helena Bonham Carter (Rose) and newcomer Awkwafina (Constance).

The film will follow Debbie and her gang of thieves as they attempt to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. And you can expect cameos from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, James Corden and Matt Damon, who will reprise his role as Linus Caldwell.

No word on whether we’ll see Clooney’s Danny Ocean back, but considering he and Sandy are pals, it’s a pretty safe bet he’ll turn up before the credits roll.

Ocean’s 8 opens June 8, 2018.

-Mark Daniell