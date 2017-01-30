New Cobourg councillor stresses accountability

COBOURG -

If there's any position more accountable than that of being a municipal councillor, try being a councillor in a small town.

Cobourg's newest councillor Suzanne Seguin has been there.

Interviewed prior to being sworn in Monday night, Seguin said she was elected councillor in the little town of Prescott (population 4,200) in 2003 for a three-year term. Municipal terms changed to four years after that, and she successfully won a mayor's term that ran thorough 2010.

Though she married retired teacher Gerry Brown several years ago, Seguin goes by her maiden name. The blended families consist of seven children and five grandchildren (with a sixth on the way) living in Toronto, Belleville and Peterborough — so Cobourg is perfect, they decided. Close, but not too close.

Seguin's three daughters can bring their families for a Boxing Day visit. Brown can have coffee with his son, who is also a teacher, or he can help his 16-year-old twin boys with their homework.

“We absolutely love this town. There's so much here,” she said.

“Every time we run into someone who's negative, I want to say, 'Look at this community you live in! This is like a gift!'”

Within days of moving to Cobourg in 2014, they met everyone on their street at a block party. One of their neighbours, Brian Darling, was planning a run for council. With her own expertise in that field, Seguin got on board with his campaign and offered her best advice. And it didn't hurt that Darling had been a firefighter for years, and everyone knew him.

In the end, Darling got the most votes of any council candidate.

And Seguin got the bug. She'd watch Darling drive off for a council meeting, then drive off herself to attend.

Council portfolios will now be shuffled slightly. Councillor Debra McCarthy will assume the protection-services portfolio last held by Councillor Larry Sherwin, whom Seguin is replacing. Meanwhile, Seguin will assume McCarthy's former post as co-ordinator of community services.

“She's so good at it — talk about big shoes to fill!” Seguin said.

Still, her municipal background gives her confidence.

“A learning curve can be pretty steep for someone who has no municipal experience. Bylaws, how things work — a lot of people who are in business come into council thinking, 'We can run it the same as a business.'

“No, we are not there to make a profit. And we are certainly not there to make a deficit, but to make sure whatever budget you have voted on gets done,” she said.

“Business people operate on a profit basis. If you are an executive or an owner, you expect people to do what you ask them to do.

“It doesn't work that way (on council). You are there at the will of the people, but you have to earn the trust of the people of Cobourg — even a newly elected member of council.”

Listening is important, she said. As Prescott's mayor, she would carry around a little notebook she called her Little Complaint Book. People would approach her, and she would record names, dates and matter of complaint.

“I really believe a lot in being accountable to the people you report to. You are there to serve the people of the community.”

Seguin raised her three daughters as a single mother, and the groundwork for their success in life was laid early with their own lessons in accountability. She still recalls sitting down with her seven-year-old daughter to work out a budget for her birthday party, and the little girl negotiating to have the GST exempted from the budgeted amounts.

She chipped in for groceries and books, but each girl paid for her university tuition. At this point, all have paid off their student loans, and even paid for their own weddings.

Meanwhile, Seguin is now owner of Lighthouse Press, which is publishing a book telling the stories of Cobourg as their Canada 150 project.

She has been involved in the community in a number of different ways since moving to Cobourg; a board member of the town's economic-development advisory committee and the Cobourg-East Northumberland Architectural Conservancy of Ontario, a member of the Downtown Coalition and Downtown Marketing Partnership, marketing-committee chair for the Cobourg 2017 celebrations, and a proud Rotary Club of Cobourg member, as well as one of the 100 Women With Heart philanthropic group.

One pressure she sees for the future will be the necessity for more contracting of services to experts, as Federal and provincial requirements of municipalities grow more complex and onerous to the point that only those skilled in the intricacies can make things clear.

“Accessibility, water regulations — there are so many things that come into play,” she said.

But she looks forward to the challenges.

“I love the process. I love the grass-roots level of municipal politics. You are not affiliated with a party — you can pretty much say what you think, and believe what you say, not say the things your party tells you to say.

“Only certain people can really do this job, because it takes so much time and preparation. Unless you are really sick, I don't believe in missing a meeting, and you have to talk to people to find out what they are really thinking about,” she said.

“And there are the committee meetings — it's not just a few hours a month at council meetings. Each committee meeting has its own reading and preparation.

“You have finance, you have infrastructure, you have community services, you have all these elements that come together to form a town, and you have to make sure it all works together. That is true, no matter what size the community is,” Seguin stated.

“But you have to be honest, and people have to trust what you say. You are in effect a servant. You are working for the people of Cobourg. The funds belong to the people, the infrastructure belongs to the people. We are just there to make sure it is done honestly.”

