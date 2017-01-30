COBOURG -

Losing the past two years in the Ontario Tankard final, skip John Epping knows there's just one thing left to do.

“Win more game – I guess it's as easy as that,” Epping said Monday at the Cobourg Community Centre, the site of this year's Tankard along with the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's championship.

Actually, it's not quite that easy, which Epping acknowledged without prompting.

“This is my 10th provincial, they don't get any easier. They get harder. Teams just get better and better as the years go on,” he said. “Ontario's a very, very deep province when you look across all the provinces in Canada. Every team plays well and that makes us have to stay sharp and stay on our game all the time. Being one of the top teams in the world there's always a bit of a target on your back, too, so other teams elevate their level of play as well.”

Epping is undefeated through three draws in Cobourg, including a 9-1 win in five ends Monday morning against Cory Heggestad in which he scored five in the third end.

“They were down so they tried to take a couple of risks,” Epping said. “We played a really good end, got some good rock position on them and unfortunately Heggy missed his last one which left me the shot for five. That was a big turning point when he missed his last one.”

In the afternoon's draw, Epping pulled out a 9-7 win over Wayne Tuck Jr.

Epping's focus is to be consistent and get to the playoffs for a chance at the title, which advances the winner to the Tim Hortons Brier national championship.

“You can get to the final and play a good final, but if another team plays red-hot you're still not going to win,” he said. “We're not looking that far ahead. Obviously we want to win this, but we want to win everything we're in. This is just another week for us. We've worked hard for this, we've prepped hard for this, but this is still a process for the big dream and that's the Olympic Trials and winning the Olympics.”

Epping said “it's huge” to get off to a strong start at the Tankard.

“You always want to get off to a good start. It's a long week and if you lose a couple early, or even a game early, it just adds a little bit of pressure that you can't lose anything late. We play a couple of the top teams in Ontario at the very end of the week, so a couple losses early would have been a little bit dangerous going into the end of the week.”

Epping will face skip Scott Bailey on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and Dayna Deruelle at 7:30 p.m.

One of the big match-ups of the week is Epping against Howard on Thursday evening at 7:30.

Howard is also a perfect 3-0 after three draws. On Wednesday, he faces Mark Bice at 2:30 p.m. and Bailey at 7:30 p.m.

His experience in the Ontario Tankard goes back to the 1980s (1983, to be specific, he believes) with 28 times competed.

“It's my favourite bonspiel,” he said with a laugh.

Motivation after all these years is no issue.

“I love to curl. I love the game, I think it's the best sport in the world. I always have,” Howard said.

He's “always loved playing with his buddies,” but adding extra incentive was when his son Scott joined the team last year.

“It rejuvenates me and gets that fire, not that I need it. I just love to curl, love to compete. As long as I'm capable,” Howard said. “If you start losing more than you win, it's not going to be as enjoyable, but I'm doing it for the love of the game.”

The Tankard continues to be a competitive challenge for Howard.

“It's never, ever been easy. Right now I think Ontario could be the deepest province in the country for talent,” he said. “We've got so many really solid teams that can beat anybody at any given time.

“You have to play well. If you play average, you're going to lose. This field is too deep.”

Howard edged Epping in the Tankard final last year.

“He's been the best team in Ontario, for sure, the last couple years,” Howard said of Epping. “He's been knocking on the door (at the Tankard). We nipped him last year on a bit of a Hail Mary on my last one. He's going to go to many Briers, there's no doubt in my mind.

“They're a great team and probably work at it harder than anybody,” Howard continued. “But it still comes down to this week. You have to get to the weekend and then you have to play better on that weekend and win that final game. Nine teams here aren't going to go, one is. It's all about getting to the weekend and doing your best.”

Just because Howard thinks Epping has a bright future at the Brier doesn't mean he wants that to begin this year, of course.

“As I'm competing, I want to win. Don't get me wrong, I love to curl, I enjoy it, but I want to win as well,” Howard said. “That's why we're here, to get back to the Brier.”

Mike Harris, who represented Canada and captured silver at the 1998 Winter Olympics, is competing this week. He's also an analyst on televised curling broadcasts for Sportsnet (the reason he missed Sunday night's draw in Cobourg).

This week is a great chance, Harris said, to see some high-level curling at the CCC.

“You've got a great opportunity to see some world-class teams,” he remarked, naming Howard who he considers arguably the best-ever individual competitor as well as Epping, who he says has a great chance to represent Canada at the Olympics in 2018. Then, of course, there's female competitors like Rachel Homan and Allison Flaxey in the Ontario Scotties.

“How often do you get to see teams like that in your own backyard, so come on out,” Harris said.

This is the first time the CCC has hosted curling and Epping offered praise for the venue.

“What a great facility – this is ideal, this is perfect,” he said. “The ice makers will work hard to give us good ice all week which will allow us to put on a great show for the fans.”