Doctor retirement trend will continue

At least four family doctors are retiring this year in the West Northumberland area, representatives of the local physician recruitment organization told Alnwick/Haldimand Township councillors at their last council session.

At this time there are 24 doctors in Cobourg, 10 in Port Hope, and with those at the Community Health Centre in Port Hope plus another pair in Colborne, there is a total of 57 family physicians within the West Northumberland Physician Recruitment area, councillors were told.

The municipally-funded group’s only staffer, Tracy West, works with the doctor community to find out when retirements and changes are taking place and works ahead “so there is not a gap” in service,” co-chair Linda Nichol said.

It takes upward of two years to recruit.

To do that, there is ongoing recruitment efforts and the creation of “succession plans for retiring physicians,” West explained.

Last year, with the recruitment of Doctors Everdell and Northy, over 2,000 patients were ensured continuity of care, according to the joint presentation.

This community is one that has a growing elderly population with one of the highest percentages in the province and this means more chronic care needs. Other challenges include “lack of office space within existing doctors’ offices,” the presentation stated.

Among the events to attract family doctors are community tours for prospective physicians so they are aware of the amenities here (education and hospital for instance) plus other quality of life opportunities the region provides. Efforts are also made to attract medical students.

Another major aspect of the group’s work is retaining physicians and that includes appreciation events in the community.

The recruitment organization is funded solely by municipalities of which there are five. Based on population, Cobourg pays $17,065 this year, Port Hope $14,925, Hamilton Township $9,843, Alnwick/Haldimand $6,098 and Cramahe $5,563.

At this time “30% of our family doctors are over the age of 60,” ensuring that the retirement trend will continue beyond 2017/2018 when the four already identified will be doing that here, West said.

