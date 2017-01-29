PORT HOPE -

Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault will be the guest speaker at a joint Northumberland Central and Port Hope and District chambers of commerce business luncheon in Port Hope on Wednesday.

The Port Hope Chamber's Bree Nixon said the event will take place at the Capitol Theatre and is open to both chamber and non-chamber members, but registration is required.

Thibeault, who is also the MPP for Sudbury, has held the Minister of Energy position in cabinet since June, 2016. Last fall he took the lead on public consultations for Ontario's Long-Term Energy Plan, states a media release.

He will speak and then take written questions, which the chamber is requesting beforehand, Nixon said. There will not be questions taken from the floor.

Registration can be done by e-mail until Wednesday at drobertson@porthopechamber.com or at kmcburney@nccofc.ca.