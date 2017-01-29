GRAFTON -

There were no objections to a proposed luxury campground site “temporary” zoning bylaw amendment before, or during, a public meeting in Grafton on Thursday afternoon. At the end, Alnwick/Haldimand Township council passed a bylaw supporting it.

Jenna Corcoran, the agent for Whispering Springs Inc., said the 137-acre site northeast of Grafton off Mercer Lane (owned by John Corcoran where 15 glamorous camping sites are proposed) was reduced from the original proposal by 50 acres to continue growing hay there.

The temporary designation for the acreage is for three years to see how the business grows, said planning consultant to the township, Ken Hurford of EcoVue Consulting Services of Peterborough.

The process to extend or make the zoning permanent could begin in year two of the three-year pilot, he added.

“The (proposed) RU-305 Zone would set out special provisions for the establishment of a luxury wilderness resort, which may include up to 15 sites for luxury camping tents, a guest pavilion, outdoor pool and hot tub facilities, recreation trails and other recreational facilities, including outdoor tennis courts,” states the notification for the public meeting held at the Grafton Town Hall.

According to the presentational material, “guests will stay in elegantly furnished safari tents” built on “wooden platforms” and each will have an “ensuite bathroom serviced by an approved septic system.”

Councillor Sherry Gibson was supportive of the project from an “economic development point of view” and called it a “cutting edge” tourism operation that takes advantage of the township's vast resources.

The area includes a watercourse and woods, as well as fields. To the south is Lake Ontario and further north is Rice Lake.

Northumberland County planner Dwayne Campbell wrote in a report council reviewed that there would need to be a wastewater system (on-site sewage disposal) but that the project met county and provincial policies supporting “the creation of recreational uses such as camping in rural areas to accommodate tourism and the rural economy.”

Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford was concerned about the impact of traffic on local roads and was assured that can be addressed at the time of the zoning renewal and/or with an agreement after discussions with the business owner, if it is found necessary.

There will not be trailers, just passenger vehicles, using the newly-constructed access road by the Corcorans which was recently taken over by the township, CAO Terry Korotki said.

The Lower Trent Conservation Authority wrote in its letter about the project that it had “no concerns with the approval of this application” but it needed to be at least 30 metres back from wetlands or any watercourse.

Councillor Ray Benns noted that luxury camping like this one has “waiting lists” in New York state.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald