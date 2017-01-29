Cobourg resident Rosella Cornaviera has been appointed to the Federal Judicial Advisory Committee.

There are three such committees for Ontario responsible for reviewing lawyer applications for federal judge positions.

Cornaviera moved to this community last April and says she was honoured by the appointment by the Ontario Attorney General, and her selection to the committee. She has not attended any committee meetings yet for this new group.

“Independent judicial advisory committees constitute the heart of the appointments process,” states the Office of the Commissioner for Federal Justice Affairs Canada website. “The committees are responsible for assessing the qualifications for appointment of the lawyers who apply. There is at least one committee in each province and territory. Because of their larger population, Ontario has three regionally based committees and Quebec has two.”

Cornaviera has been a Crown Attorney, or prosecutor, for 28 years.

Although she started out in a law office, Cornaviera said she moved into the prosecution side of the justice system.

“I though I could serve the public in a really meaningful way as Crown counsel,” she said.

A media release outlines Cornaviera's past responsibilities, in addition to working in Ontario courts and the Supreme Court of Canada.

“She has participated in a range of committees and roundtables focused on diverse aspects of criminal law – including the Domestic Violence Bail Experts Table, the Civil Liberties Roundtable, and the Debwewin Implementation Committee, focused on increasing Indigenous representation on juries. From 2014 to 2016, Cornaviera was Deputy Director of Criminal Policy, working on law reform and policy issues including Aboriginal justice, youth justice, sexual violence, and mental health. She has volunteered with the Ontario Justice Education Network and Women’s Legal and Education Fund, and previously served on the Board of the College-Montrose Children’s Place.”

Cornaviera told Northumberland Today she and her husband, an architect, are building a home in Cobourg and moved here because of the town's quality of life including the friendly residents.

