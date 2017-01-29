Cobourg DBIA welcomes new co-ordinator

COBOURG -

The Downtown Cobourg Board of Management announced in a release they have successfully filled the position for a new downtown co-ordinator, as Paige Montgomery begins the job on Feb. 6.

Montgomery is a local resident and active community member of the Town of Cobourg. She earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Media Studies and Communications at the University of Guelph-Humber, and immediately began her marketing career.

Her resume includes some impressive achievements, as she has interned with some of the biggest brands in entertainment, including Walt Disney Studios and Universal Music Canada.

She has worked the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and interviewed talent for upcoming film releases. She has assisted with many live music events and brought that high energy to her last role as the Marketing Manager for Varsity Properties.

The Downtown Cobourg hiring committee were impressed with Montgomery's charm and personality, as well as her outstanding sales and marketing techniques.

Still passionate about her home town, Montgomery is dedicated to bringing new life to the downtown core and promoting positive economic growth in that community.

The Downtown Cobourg Business Improvement Area board (consisting of seven members of the downtown business community and two council representatives) is responsible for the marketing and promotion of the downtown core as well as beautification initiatives, special events, economic development and more.

The DBIA hosts many free events for the community, and are excited to bring eight updated and new events to downtown Cobourg for 2017.

For more information, visit www.downtowncobourg.ca, call 905-377-8024 or e-mail dbia@downtowncobourg.ca.