Ontario's best curlers come to town

COBOURG — Ontario's best curlers will soon come to town, as the 2017 Men's Ontario Recharge With Milk Tankard and 2017 Women's Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts are played at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Ice makers Tom Leonard from Sudbury and Darrin Sinclair from London have been brought in to oversee ice changing, as the hockey rink is reconfigured into a five-lane curling rink.

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 16 round-robin draws and six playoff games will determine who will represent the province at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the Tim Hortons Brier.