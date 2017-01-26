Ontario's best curlers come to town
Workers sealing the ice just prior to placing the rings and sponsors. A flurry of activity is taking place at the Cobourg Community Centre getting the ice ready for the start of the men's and women's Ontario Curling Championship starting on Sunday in Cobourg, Ont. The best curlers in Ontario will be taking part on five sheets of ice. Ice makers Tom Leonard from Sudbury and Darrin Sinclair from London have been brought in to oversee ice changing from a hockey rink to a curling rink. Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network
COBOURG — Ontario's best curlers will soon come to town, as the 2017 Men's Ontario Recharge With Milk Tankard and 2017 Women's Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts are played at the Cobourg Community Centre.
Ice makers Tom Leonard from Sudbury and Darrin Sinclair from London have been brought in to oversee ice changing, as the hockey rink is reconfigured into a five-lane curling rink.
Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 16 round-robin draws and six playoff games will determine who will represent the province at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the Tim Hortons Brier.