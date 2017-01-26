NHH says thanks for the input

NORTHUMBERLAND -

As it develops new strategic priorities to guide it in the coming years, Northumberland Hills Hospital has had input from all corners of the West Northumberland community it serves.

Having a diverse response from community conversations, individual surveys and meetings with local municipal leaders, partner organizations and interest groups, the hospital has amassed a wealth of input to review.

The collaborative strategic planning process, called Creating Our Future Together, was launched in November with the goal of developing a road map to guide the hospital into the 2020s through updated mission, vision, values and strategic priorities, while continuing to build stronger services for its patients.

In a recent press release, president and chief executive officer Linda Davis estimated that (as of mid-January) they had heard from more than 450 stakeholders, including staffers, physicians, volunteers, community members, patients, care givers and partners.

“Facilitated by MacPhie, the agency assisting us in the process, the input we have received has been thoughtful and extremely helpful,” Davis said.

“The surveys alone — electronic and print — provided input from more than 200 individuals.

“We thank all who have taken the time to participate, either in individual surveys or community, group or individual conversations. We also thank the many partners, organizations and individuals in the region who have helped us to gather interest.”

The hospital board will now begin analyzing the input and combine it with a recent environmental scan commissioned with regional partners to obtain key facts, such as trends in patient needs and volumes. From this, they will begin drafting the new plan to meet the needs, opportunities and challenges expressed while sustaining key strengths.

The next step in the process of Creating Our Future Together is a board working session with area partners, where key themes will be identified and explored, based on input gathered. A second phase of community engagement is anticipated to validate these themes.

The goal is to produce a finished 2017-2020 strategic plan by April.

Further updates will be provided through the hospital's communication channels.