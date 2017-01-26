Marina project will increase accessibility

COBOURG -

Seniors and those with disability issues will be able to enjoy Cobourg's waterfront more with Federal funding to create two accessible washrooms with foot cleaning stations, Mayor Gil Brocanier said while standing inside the Cobourg Marina building yesterday.

Attached to the main building at lakeside is a former fish-cleaning station turned storage area that is to be converted into the pair of accessible washrooms. With local-riding MP Kim Rudd's announcement of a $46,000 grant through the Federal Enabling Accessibility Fund, the work can be undertaken this year.

The town has added benches for rest stops, curb cuts for easier access to streets, plus the harbour front walkway system. With these specialized facilities, more people can use the waterfront area, the mayor said. The foot cleaning stations are also for those with certain religious practices, and Brocanier said this reinforces the town's commitment to diversity.

In an interview, the town's chief administrative officer Stephen Peacock said that access to the new facilities will remain outside the building so it can be used even when the marina itself is not open. Asked if that would be 24/7, Peacock said it would not likely be open all evening.

Since the Federal funding became available, about 2,900 such accessibility projects have received support across Canada, Rudd told the small crowd. She agrees that this well-used Cobourg Marina facility will be even more attractive to Cobourg and area residents, as well as tourists, with the new project.

More money has been added for funding over two more years, starting 2016/17, she said. The Federal government is committed to equal access to all, she stated, and there will be world-class legislation governing standards for employers, business and others to ensure that equality.