Fire Marque under fire from Roseneath resident

ALNWICK/HALDIMAND — As a result of concerns raised by taxpayers in Alnwick/Haldimand, there will be a meeting Feb. 16 with representatives of Fire Marque Inc., township clerk Robin van de Moosdyk told township councillors during budget deliberations Wednesday.

The township has a contract with Fire Marque which permits it to recover some costs from insurance companies after a property-owner's claim following a fire. The money is used to offset the costs of maintaining the township's fire service.

Residents have complained they already pay for fire services through their taxes.

Last year, $21,355 was recovered from private insurance companies for the township through this contract mining individuals' insurance coverages, according to the township's budget of 2016. This year it is budgeting just $3,000.

The revenue to the municipality is unpredictable, noted treasurer Arryn McNichol.

Township resident J. Gerard Beavan of the Roseneath area is one of those residents who has asked council to explain why it has hired, what he likens to, a collection agency to deal with township residents who suffer fires.

Beavan told Northumberland Today he wants an answer to his questions from council, not Fire Marque — but instead, it was the company who wrote him.

In a Dec. 16 letter from Fire Marque, company rep Ted Woods told Beavan the contract with Alnwick/Haldimand has been in place for over four years. It, like about 100 other municipal governments, “have signed agreements with Fire Marque Inc.” to seek new revenue so they can “avoid raising taxes.” Only if there is an insurance fire claim after a fire is Fire Marque involved — and then it contacts property owners first, Woods stated in the letter to Beavan.

“If they are (making a claim), then Fire Marque wants to make sure that the property owner's insurance company honours the fire department coverage in their policy,” Woods's letter states.

Beavean states in his letter to this newspaper that the meeting with the township council and Fire Marque takes place at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Civic Centre in Roseneath, and he plans to be there — but he wants answers from council, he stressed.