Cyclist hit in Cobourg

COBOURG — Cobourg Police Services report that a cyclist was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries, after being hit by a car just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

A bulletin from Acting Sgt. Cindy Reeves said that police were called to the area of Elgin Street East at Boggs Road to respond to the incident. The area was blocked off for almost an hour, as they conducted a thorough investigation that resulted in the driver being charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to yield to a pedestrian.