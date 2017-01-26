Cyclist hit in Cobourg
A cyclist was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital after being struck by a car shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday January 26, 2017 in Cobourg, Ont. The collision took place at the intersection of Elgin Street East by the Cobourg Fire Hall. The driver of the car was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with Failing to Yield to a pedestrian. The cyclist was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries. Boggs Road was shut down for approximately one hour while police investigated. Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network
