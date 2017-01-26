Colours come out at Cobourg library
CEO of the Cobourg Public Library, Tammy Robinson with a number of pieces of artwork behind her. Cobourg Colours put on by the Cobourg Library is now on display at the Cobourg Public Library starting on Thursday January 26, 2017 in Cobourg, Ont. The artwork done by adults seniors and community members represents 150 colouring pages to show 150 years that Cobourg is vibrant and colourful said CEO, Tammy Robinson. Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network
The Cobourg Public Library has brightened up winter with its Canada Colours display.
In a nod to Canada's sesquicentennial year, 150 pieces of adult-colouring art were put up on display Thursday, created by adults, seniors and other community members.
It's the library's first Cobourg 2017 event. A similar polar-bear colouring project is going on for the children, and the library will also be mounting a special 150- themed reading challenge during the year.