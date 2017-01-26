Colours come out at Cobourg library

COBOURG -

The Cobourg Public Library has brightened up winter with its Canada Colours display.

In a nod to Canada's sesquicentennial year, 150 pieces of adult-colouring art were put up on display Thursday, created by adults, seniors and other community members.

It's the library's first Cobourg 2017 event. A similar polar-bear colouring project is going on for the children, and the library will also be mounting a special 150- themed reading challenge during the year.