West Northumberland Wild preparing for playoffs

As the regular season winds down for West Northumberland Girls Hockey Association teams, the Wild are gearing up for playoffs.

Planning for the 2017-2018 season is also underway with a Call for Coaches currently out. Applications for the first teams in each division of Midget, Bantam, Peewee, Atom and Novice are being accepted until Jan. 31. Interviews will be held in February with applications for second teams to follow. Please see the website www.wngha.ca now for the Rep Coach Application link.

The three Bantam/Midget house league teams have seen some good battles this season with Play it Again Sports currently sitting with a 6-3-4 record, while the Mouncey Construction girls have been red hot and have not suffered a loss since Oct. 30. The Mouncey Construction team has a current record of 7-1-4. Rounding out this division, Cobourg Legion has a season record to date of 5-3-3.

In the Peewee house league of West Northumberland Wild Hockey, Lakeshore Dental has a 7-4-1 record. The Boyer Chrysler team has struggled this season but plays again against the Lindsay Lynx on Jan. 26 where the team will try to improve their season record.

The West Northumberland Wild Midget teams have faced very stiff competition playing larger centres. Both the Midget teams currently find themselves in the last position of their league, however the Midget BB team has recently been re-categorized by their choosing, providing a more equal playing environment for the team.

On the weekend of Jan. 22, the Ontario Line Clearing Bantam A West Northumberland Wild team took on the Scarborough Sharks, playing a rough game in the bowl. The Sharks were the first to get on the board but the Wild team evened the scoring by the end of the first period with a goal from Grace Menzies. Despite having two power play advantages, the Wild team was unable to capitalize on the opportunities and dropped a 3-1 decision. The Bantam A Wild team sits in 6th place currently, only six points out of third place in a tight division.

The BDO Bantam B team battled hard against an aggressive Lindsay Lynx team on Saturday, at the Oakwood Arena. The West Northumberland Wild team was first to get on the game sheet in the second period with a goal scored by captain Keira Eagleson, assisted by the defensive pairing of Lily Flesch and Asia Campbell. The BDO team grabbed a 2-0 lead in the 3rd period with an unassisted goal by Sydney Cole. Lindsay made their first mark in the game with a 3rd period goal but the Wild secured the game with a win and added a final goal by Eagleson, assisted by Mariah Shaw. The final score was 3-2 for the Wild BDO team. This team finds itself in fifth place currently but has the fewest games played due to cancellations so an interesting league season windup may be in store for the BDO Wild skaters.

Both of the West Northumberland Wild Peewee teams find themselves currently in third place in their respective divisions. The CCS Industrials Peewee BB team travelled to Belleville to take on the Bearcats where they played to a 1-1 tie, with the lone goal going to Brianna Blair. The Canadian Tire Peewee C team travelled to Frankford to take on the Cold Creek Comets, winning 2-1.

The Spoolon Atom BB suffered one of the toughest losses of the season playing a well fought game on Saturday. With only 7.3 seconds left on the clock, a Marham-Stouffville player was able to slip the puck past the Wild netminder for a 2-1 loss. The Spoolon girls battled back the very next day, facing the Durham West Lightning where they found themselves down by a single marker for much of the second period and well into the third. With less than five minutes to go in the game, Grace Giroux buried the puck to earn a tie for her team.

Rounding out the rep teams, the Belden Novice B team lost to the second place Whitby Wolves only 3-0 in a strong game for the team. The Belden Wild currently stand solidly in the middle of their division in fifth place.

Regular season for the Wild organization will conclude at month end with playoffs set to begin in February. Team calendars will be updated online so please be sure to visit www.wngha.ca and check out games dates and times to follow West Northumberland Wild girls hockey.