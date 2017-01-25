Unplug and play for Family Literacy Week

For Family Literacy Week, which runs until Saturday, YMCA Northumberland and the Ontario Early Years Centres are urging families to unplug and play.

A press release from the Y gives the story in numbers.

On average, Canadian children spend six hours in front of a screen per day (that's 42 hours a week), whether it's on a computer, cell phone or tablet, or in front of a television set.

During Family Literacy Week, they are encouraging families to cut back screen time to 4.5 hours per week (that's 30 minutes a day on weekdays, double that on weekends) in their Unplug and Play Challenge. This will reduce screen time by 90%, giving families the chance to enjoy other activities like reading, outdoor play and board games.

“We are so tech-savvy today, which is great because technology can be used in all sorts of ways,” early literacy specialist Tania Light said.

“But as a result, we have stopped talking to each other and stopped talking to our kids.

“Reading to our children every day is so important, but so is simple conversation. Singing, reading and talking to your children about everything around them from birth is one of the best ways to foster good attachment, reinforce language development and support emergent literacy skills at the earliest age.”

The Y facility in Cobourg will celebrate Family Literacy Week with a special Family Literacy Day on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Author Rebecca Broeders will be reading her book How to Survive a Canadian Winter at 11 a.m., and First Nation storytelling with Melody Crowe will take place at noon. Children can enjoy crafts with representatives from the Cobourg Public Library and health unit, with the chance to win books and prizes through the Unplug and Play Challenge.

The Y is located at 339 Elgin St. W., and the event is free for all.