PORT HOPE -

Including fire-department infrastructure as part of the provincial government's infrastructure strategy is the subject of a notice of motion Deputy Mayor Greg Burns submitted at last week's committee-of-the-whole meeting.

The motion notes that — while the 1997 Fire Protection and Prevention Act legislates that fire protection and public education are a mandatory municipal responsibility — there are currently no funding opportunities available from Federal and provincial governments for the equipment, training, maintenance, operating or capital requirements of local fire departments.

Fire service represents a significant percentage of capital assets in small, rural and northern municipalities.

In Ontario, 449 fire departments operate, and Burns's motion breaks down the numbers:

• Of those fire departments, 32 are full-time operations, 226 are volunteer and 191 are composite departments.

• Staffing is made up of 11,376 full-time fire fighters, 343 part-time fire fighters and 19,347 volunteer fire fighters.

The motion Burns will table will petition the province to recognize municipal fire service as critical infrastructure by including funding for fire-department infrastructure as part of the province's Infrastructure Strategy to Move Ontario Forward.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith