Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to list all the things that today’s younger generation find laughable about the middle-aged.

From sex, to TV to clothes to language and then some.

When you’ve made your list go and see the Northumberland Players production of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Chaos, absolute chaos. Illuminating, enlightening and completely absurd. Everything on your list is there. You will love it, whichever category you are in.

This play is hilariously wonderful. I loved every minute. As did everyone else at the full-house opening night at the Cobourg Best Western.

Christopher Durang is an American playwright in his mid 60s who is known for his outrageous and totally absurd comedies. This one won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2013. With his wonderful absurdist style he has created plays dealing critically with, among other things, Roman Catholicism, child abuse and homosexuality. He started out as an actor, both stage and screen, and his plays have been performed on and off Broadway and in film. He has appeared in some of them himself. He also sings.

With apologies to director Jack Boyagian, I’m going to steal from his notes in the program: “What I love about Durang is his absurdist style. His plays are never predictable and he explores dark elements with language that makes you laugh out loud.” Couldn’t have said it better myself.

Brother and sister Vanya and Sonia – he’s gay, she was adopted - live in their old family home. Neither of them works, has a partner or any money. They fight a lot. Crockery is thrown in anger. They mourn their lost dreams and missed opportunities and blame everything on each other and their movie star sister, Masha. Then there’s their completely batty, often-wrong, fortune-telling maid who is always warning of impending dangers. She does this shortly before Masha arrives unexpectedly with young, sexy, boy toy, Spike (Wait ‘til you see his striptease. And his tattoos.) and the family launches into a bizarre weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and complete and utter craziness. The script is a combo of wit and absurdity and covers the gamut of all the modern-day toils and troubles of celebrity, social networking and age, which is of course where your list comes in. It’s a laugh-out-loud comedy that is gut-bustingly funny but that at the same time stimulates your mind.

Every body deserves a mention but as you know I don’t have room to do that. All the cast members are perfect and obviously loving every moment playing their parts. Production, direction, costumes, lighting, sound, make up, hair and set designers managers and directors are all award winning in my book. What I will mention is Vanya’s long monologue towards the end; it’s worth the price of admission.

But then all of Northumberland Players productions are worth the price of admission. The cost is $56, it includes dinner, and the play runs until Feb. 5. Call 905-372-2105 for tickets.

- Review by Selena Forsyth