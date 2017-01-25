NHH welcomes third OB/GYN

Northumberland Hills Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Nasser Abu Awad to its growing team of medical specialists.

Practising more than three decades in a range of fields that includes primary care, research and teaching, Dr. Abu Awad joins Dr. Michael Green and Dr. Asiya Hameed as one of three obstetrician-gynecologists serving patients at the hospital and a welcome complement to the hospital and the community.

In addition to bringing new expertise in minimally invasive laparoscopic gynecological surgery, the hospital's press release said, Dr. Abu Awad brings specialized training in pregnancy care and delivery as well as added infertility expertise. In his brief time at NHH (since October) he has already hosted several workshops for the team, including one on the latest clinical best practices and techniques for breech births.

Trained as a doctor in Amman, Jordan, where he obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and General Surgery and a specialization in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Abu Awad worked for more than a decade in his specialty in the Middle East before moving to Canada to pursue further clinical research work at Hamilton's McMaster University.

From McMaster, Dr. Abu Awad trained — through the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Medicine — as a clinical fellow in advanced obstetrics at Mount Sinai Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He spent a year expanding his skills in the area of high-risk pregnancies at Mount Sinai before completing his Canadian residency with the University of Toronto in 2012.

It was through a University of Toronto colleague that he came to know Northumberland and, specifically, Northumberland Hills Hospital.

“Dr. Jessica Green, daughter of Dr. Michael Green, was a colleague of mine in Toronto,” the doctor said in the press release.

“She learned about my interest in someday relocating to a smaller community in Ontario, and she told me about the potential for an opportunity here at NHH.

“A visit and tour was arranged, and I was immediately impressed, not only with the community—I like the beach in Cobourg very much—but also the professionalism and quality of the team and the facility itself.”

At NHH, Dr. Abu Awad has seen first-hand how the hospital benefits from the generosity of the community. Responding to his need for specific equipment to build the hospital’s laparoscopic service, the NHH Foundation’s 2016 gala succeeded in raising the necessary funds for the highly specialized tools that will be put into service this winter.

Chief of staff Dr. David Broderick is part of the team — which included Dr. Green, president and chief executive officer Linda Davis and chief of maternal-child services Dr. Kathy Barnard-Thompson — that helped secure the new recruit.

Thanks to Dr. Abu Awad's arrival and the new equipment purchases, Dr. Broderick said, “more gynecological surgeries, including hysterectomies, can now be offered to selected patients, laparoscopically.

“Minimally invasive surgery has benefits to both the patient and the system. From the patient’s perspective, the pluses include reduced risk of complications, such as infection, faster recovery and minimal cosmetic impact — that is, a smaller incision,” he pointed out.

“From a hospital perspective, minimally invasive surgeries translate into shorter lengths of stay which, in turn, free up much-needed acute care capacity for other patients’ needs.”

Davis said that another benefit of Dr. Abu Awad’s arrival is the opportunity to reduce previous reliance on locum (itinerant) physician support.

“We have had circumstances, in recent years, when both of our two obstetrician-gynecologists had to be away from the community,” Davis said.

“In those situations, we had to call on locum support to fill the gap. With a third obstetrician-gynecologist now in the call group, we have not had that situation, thus enhancing continuity of care for patients in our community and reducing cost to the hospital.”

In addition to his work in the hospital's surgical-services department, Dr. Abu Awad sees patients in NHH’s ambulatory-care outpatient clinic and in his off-site office with NHH’s general surgeons in the Fleming Building (1005 Elgin St. W., Cobourg).

The father of six children aged five to 19, Dr. Abu Awad will be relocating his family from Milton, Ont., in the coming months.

“My wife and I have a large family — we need time to find a large house,” he joked.

Referrals to Dr. Abu Awad are now being accepted through local family physicians or specialists. For further information, please contact director of communications and community engagement Jennifer Gillard at 905-377-7757 or jgillard@nhh.ca.