NHH cited for organ donor awareness

COBOURG -

Northumberland Hills Hospital is among a select few Ontario hospitals cited by the Trillium Gift of Life Network for donor awareness.

In a press release this week, the network noted that Ontario is the only province to make this data publicly available – a practice that has led to higher donation rates in the province — along with data on outstanding hospital donation performance.

Northumberland Hills Hospital made the list in one of the two criteria for which donor performance is gauged, routine notification. This measures the frequency at which the Trillium Gift of Life Network is notified by a hospital when there is potential for organ or tissue donation, a critical first step without which precious life-saving opportunities might be lost.

Over the first two quarters of their 2016-2017 fiscal year, the average provincial notification rate was 95%. In the second quarter, July 1 through Sept. 30, nine of 70 hospitals achieved a 100% rate, with Northumberland Hills Hospital among them.

Other hospitals reaching this mark were Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (in Ottawa), Georgian Bay General Hospital (Midland), Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance (the Stratford area), Kirkland and District Hospital (Kirkland Lake), Leamington District Memorial Hospital, Pembroke Regional Hospital, Sault Area Hospital (Sault Ste. Marie) and University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

NHH was not on the list of 10 out of 56 hospitals that achieved a 100% conversion rate, a measure that indicates the percentage of potential organ donors who become actual organ donors. Over the first two quarters of the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the provincial conversion rate averaged 60%.

To see the data by hospital and region, visit www.giftoflife.on.ca/en/publicreporting.htm.