My take on Trump

I wonder who has noticed this: both our prime minister and the new American president have surnames that begin with the same three letters.

That coincidence prompted me to consult my 1710-page Canadian Oxford Dictionary, to see just how many words start with TRU. There are surprisingly few. Aside from historical and geographical references, there are only twenty different nouns, verbs or adjectives listed – I am not counting words that come from the same root – not even filling four pages of my large tome. Many of them can be associated with the new man in Washington.

Trump is TRUANT, not in the sense that he missed school without reason, but because he was absent from any previous political office. How could so many voters think that he would be qualified to run their country? But he TRUDGED forward, his eye on the prize of the presidency. As he TRUNDLED on he rolled over all the competition, until he won, leaving so many of us stunned.

This TRUCULENT president fiercely contended that more people saw his inauguration than Obama’s, despite visual and statistical evidence to the contrary. Belligerent and vehemently defiant, he cannot let this topic go, making him appear childish and petty. He does not back down or assume a subordinate position. That would make him a TRUCKLE.

What about those hundreds of post-inauguration protests? Can he negotiate a TRUCE between his supporters and those who denounce him? Can he make peace with the media, whom he has called “the most dishonest human beings on Earth?” I could not resist mentioning TRUFFLE. It’s a strong-smelling underground fungus, collected with the help of trained dogs or pigs. If the media are the collectors, the stinky fungus must be...

He TRUMPETED that he had been on the cover of Time magazine 15 times. This bragging would have been in poor taste anyway, but he did it in front of the CIA’s Wall of Honor, a memorial to fallen officers. In the same address, he talked about the weather on January 20, boasting that “God looked down and He said, 'we’re not going to let it rain on your speech.'”

He campaigned on a promise to TRUNCATE Obama’s health care program. He’s working on it.

He doesn’t carry a real TRUNCHEON, or short club. He does damage with his vile tongue and bullying tactics. When he was planning his golf course in Scotland, some landowners refused to sell their properties. Trump built a high wall of sand around one home, blocking the residents’ beautiful view of the sea. He denounced another property as a “slum.” His honourary degree from a Scottish university was revoked due to comments he made about Islam in 2015.

How can anyone TRUST a man who promised to return jobs to the United States? His companies purchase goods from at least twelve countries and then sell them in the US!

Trump seems to have his own version of the TRUTH. A friend suggested that his alternate facts should be locked in a TRUNK and dumped into the ocean. She did not mention whether or not he would be inside.

TRUMP, when used with UP means to invent or fabricate. The adjective TRUMPERY can mean worthless, trifling. Showy but of little value! So what do I really think?

T - tyrannical

R - rude

U - unpredictable

M - (ego)maniacal

P - pompous

The word TRUMP comes from the French verb TROMPER, which means to deceive.

