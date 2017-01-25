Ontario’s Minister of Seniors Affairs, Dipika Damerla, and Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi work on a water colour painting at the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre for Seniors in Port Hope on Wednesday morning. The art class is taught by Stephen Snider once a week at the facility.

The centre receives funding from the Seniors Secretariat as an Elderly Persons Centre (EPC). The minister and MPP Rinaldi toured the facility, met with staff and volunteers and spoke to a small group of seniors.

Earlier in the morning, Damerla joined Rinaldi at Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg to speak with residents, hear their thoughts and concerns on key issues and provide information on the work of the new Ministry of Seniors Affairs (formerly the Ontario Seniors Secretariat) and the Government of Ontario.