Larmer produces Cobourg bylaw guide

COBOURG -

The handy booklet called Town of Cobourg 2017 Municipal By-law Guide is your at-a-glance tool for all your questions about the town’s bylaws.

It was introduced at council’s committee-of-the-whole session this week by town policy clerk Brent Larmer, who said it was the first of its kind in this community.

“It’s the first-ever comprehensive guide, an easy-to-read guide to the Town of Cobourg’s municipal bylaws,” Larmer said.

This kind of thing has been done before by bigger cities like Brampton, he later added. And in his three years working for the town, Larmer has become aware of the need for something similar for Cobourg residents. With the collaboration of all the town’s departments, they have done this.

The guide translates applicable rules into easily understood language without the legalese, and without the bylaw and section numbers — should anyone be interested, they can be referenced on the last page of the 22-page handbook.

And, as Larmer said, a simple easy-to-read guide encourages compliance.

As well as hard copies, the guide is on the town website on the bylaw page, appearing in booklet fashion where users can flip the pages as they wish. It’s also compatible for iPhone, iPad and Android downloads, so you can access it any time.

Four main headings cover bylaws pertaining to home, yard, parks, and streets and neighbourhoods, each with subheads like sheds and accessory structures, pools, fences, special events and park permits, noise, signs and fireworks.

Many pages have a coloured circle with the heading Did You Know? These contain answers to some of the most commonly asked questions.

The inside back cover has frequently asked questions pertaining to bylaw enforcement, and the back cover has contact information for town departments that can provide further information.

Larmer thinks users will also be delighted with the vibrant photos that illustrate the text (with Victoria Hall, of course, on the cover).

“I am truly impressed with the way you have laid this out,” Mayor Gil Brocanier said.

“It’s easy to read, easy to follow — anyone who is looking for any information will find it quickly.”

Councillor Forrest Rowden says it answers the kind of questions he gets every day.

“I think I’ll carry a copy of this in my pocket when I’m out walking,” Rowden said.

“It’s a beautiful publication,” Councillor Debra McCarthy declared.

It will be of particular interest to members of the Downtown Business Improvement Area, she predicted.

“Not all the business owners live in Cobourg, and we get questions from them about bylaws and enforcement. This is a wonderful and valuable publication.”

