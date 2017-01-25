French information nights planned at local schools

Change text size for the story

Families of the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board are invited to learn more about French-immersion and extended-French programming in its elementary schools — and the opportunities they offer — at a series of information nights.

French immersion begins in Senior Kindergarten and extended French in Grade 5. Both are accessible to students throughout Northumberland.

Open-house sessions are planned in the coming days for:

• C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. (905-372-9752).

• Ganaraska Trail Public School in Port Hope on Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. (905-885-5631).

Schools offering extended French only will also have sessions:

• Brighton Public School on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. (1-613-475-2814).

• Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. (1-795-653-1430).

For more information, parents and guardians are encouraged to call the school directly.