Free breakfast to be offered Mondays in Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

The saying goes that there is “no such thing as a free lunch” – but in Port Hope there are free breakfasts.

Two Port Hope business owners are teaming up to offer a free breakfast on Mondays from 7 to 9 a.m. starting Jan. 30.

Julie Mavis and Laurie Carr are the co-owners of Cats Media and The Social Bar and Table at 26 Ontario St.

Open to all children and families, really “to everyone,” Mavis said in an interview, “we’re hoping we will reach some people in need.”

The two-hour event on Monday mornings is being called the Social Breakfast Club and takes place at The Social Bar and Table.

“Our hope is to help others start the week off right with a nutritious breakfast. To keep this program sustainable, and ultimately expand the breakfast to more than once a week, we are looking for volunteers and sponsors,” Mavis stated in an e-mail, adding that anyone interested can contact her at julie@catsmedia.ca for details.

The long-term goal would be to have a breakfast every day, she said.

There is quite a varied menu for the kick-off breakfast, which will include “yogurt, granola and fruit along with buckwheat pancakes, maple syrup and sausages,” Mavis said.

The company is also making a $2,000 donation to Northumberland Fare Share Food Banks instead of doing other customer appreciation activities this year.

