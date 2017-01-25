COBOURG -

Drew Hansen is a long-time Cobourg resident who recently found an east-end property he wants to build on.

Whether he does may depend on if he can get certain development charges waived in consideration of the remoteness of this land, located at the corner of Elgin Street and Workman Road.

“I found out there's $21,000 in fees involved with getting a permit in this particular location,” he said at this week's committee-of-the-whole council meeting.

“I was taken aback by it.”

Hansen's argument is that a good portion of the fees are for the purpose of providing water and sewer services. These are not available where he wants to build, and probably will not be for decades.

He shared the estimate of manager of planning Rob Franklin, who guessed it might be a matter of 25 to 30 years. Meanwhile, with no water and sewer service from the town, they would have to incur the additional expense of putting in their own well and septic system.

“To pay $21,000 for something I will never benefit from is a determining factor in turning a vacant lot into a dream home,” Hansen said.

“I would have to agree it will probably be a while before service gets out there,” Mayor Gil Brocanier allowed.

Council voted to turn the matter over to staff for a report.

