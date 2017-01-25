Cramahe Library has photo contest

If you enjoy photography, the Cramahe Library has a project for you: a photo scavenger hunt.

The library has put out a list of nine clues, for which you are invited to snap a shot:

• Your favourite place to read.

• Way up high or in the sky.

• Your favourite spot in Cramahe.

• Nature walk — what’s out there?

• What’s for dinner?

• A Christmas image.

• This is snow fun!

• A creepy creature.

• Something that starts with the letter B.

Photographers of all ages are welcome, but each entry must contain the photos of only one photographer.

An entry consists of one photo for each clue (and organizers are asking that photos not contain an easily identified person). And if you don’t have time to get nine photos, a minimum of three is acceptable — in fact, judging will be done based on the best three photos from each entry.

Each entry must include the photographer’s name, age and contact details. Hand in your entries at the front desk in either the Colborne or Castleton library, or e-mail them in to info@cramahelibrary.ca.

Entries will be voted on by library patrons throughout the month of March, and the winner will be announced April 6.