Councils will hear draft economic development plan

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The next stage in the development of an “integrated economic development master plan” for Northumberland County will be a “roadshow” to the seven member municipalities, economic development director Dan Borowec told county councillors Wednesday.

The draft document, accepted by council, and any of its suggested projects, are to be shared with the lower tier councils but will require a business case presented to county council before any elements go forward, Warden Mark Walas clarified at the end of the vote supporting it.

Borowec began his presentation by noting the picture on the cover of the draft plan of an stone Inuksuk (used to provide direction to travellers in the north with carefully balanced stones) is apropos because the plan also “demonstrates this requisite stability where strength and balance reside on the interconnectedness of its parts.”

Over and over again, the draft plan stressed the need for partnerships and sharing on a community-wide basis to create a healthy county.

While growth projections indicate Northumberland County could grow from 15% to 40% by 2041, this is tempered by the senior population it has on one side, and the transportation corridors to it on the other, he explained. Borowec specifically cited the 407.

The county is very cost competitive, being the “best in North America” when compared to 23 U.S. Jurisdictions, Borowec also said.

The county is “the gateway to Eastern Ontario.”

The draft plan cited six areas or “portfolios” of responsibility which include: land-use planning and inspection; business immigration; small business and entrepreneurship; tourism marketing and development; agriculture and food; and manufacturing attraction and retention. A chart outlined areas of development in process, plus plans for the future which include everything from developing a local food distribution system to school board recruitment of international students and creation of a business incubation centre of excellence.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald