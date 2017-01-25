Cobourg works on encouraging secondary units

COBOURG -

The province is pushing municipalities to green-light the development of secondary dwelling units in private residences where appropriate, and Councillor Aaron Burchat chaired a public meeting on the issue Monday.

Reporting to the committee-of-the-whole council meeting later that evening, Burchat said that three big issues had emerged from the public meeting — percentage of floor space, taxation and parking.

Of the three issues, Mayor Gil Brocanier said, parking probably is the thorniest.

One big concern is tandem parking, Brocanier said, in which cars park in a line and sometimes block each other in.

“You have two different cars that have to be shuffled all the time — which is fine, if you are family. But if it's a tenant, there has to be side-by-side parking,” the mayor said.

“The Ministry of Housing essentially provides directives that municipalities shall not require more than one parking space for an accessory unit, and that they may be in tandem.”

Some have the perception that these accessory units are primarily for those who require affordable housing, and that such tenants do not always have cars. These assumptions must not be made, Brocanier warned.

“Our experience is that many of the dwellers in secondary units do have vehicles,” he said.

“We have tried to strike a balance that will not inundate neighbourhoods with cars that are parked on lawns and streets. In our case, to date, we have essentially provided for the proposed bylaw to have an extra one parking space, and they shall not be in tandem — to address possible issues in neighbourhood-compatibility conflicts.”

Another issue is the ministry's push to make these units more available, he added. If they consider the town overly restrictive on their parking requirements, the ministry could potentially override them.

Councillor Forrest Rowden asked if owners of secondary units that are not in compliance with current bylaws would be required to come forward.

“What we are hoping to do is initiate a multi-media communication blitz to get the word out that people who want to create new dwelling units have that capability, but secondary units that may not be up to code or underground in terms of approval can come in and be part of our identified units,” Brocanier replied.

“We will be establishing a database that will essentially be a real-time list of approved secondary units, with the building department and fire department sharing information.

“We don't have the resources to go out and do a proactive list of secondary units. However, the fire department does conduct regular fire retrofit inspections and they can identify units that may need upgrading.”

