CDCI West property sale has Feb. 1 closing date

The mayor of Cobourg doesn’t know who the buyer of the former CDCI West school property is, but said he is “disappointed” over the company that lost out with a higher bid.

Last fall, Gil Brocanier said he had been part of a presentation supporting an international university and art centre proposal for the closed school during an in-camera session of the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. He told Northumberland Today in an interview Tuesday evening that he had checked with the town’s planning department and found that the proposed dormitory could be accommodated on site, too.

A Toronto real estate board document shows the CDCI West property sold for $1.66-million with a closing of Feb. 1 and was sold by Royal LePage ProAlliance Realty in Cobourg. It does not list the purchaser, but records the asking price as $1.3-million.

As part of the same sale process by the board, a separate amendment to a purchase and sale agreement reveals there was a higher bid st $1.81-million.

“The lower bid was an unconditional offer to purchase while the higher bid (that which Brocanier said he supported) had an environmental condition,” the mayor said.

Brocanier said he contacted the superintendent of business with the school board to talk about the sale process and was told a “sealed-envelope” process was used which didn’t permit an amended offer.

Local board trustee Jaine Klassen Jeninga said in an interview that due to “bad weather” the purchase was not discussed at the board’s regular resource committee meeting and the first time the school board members would have an opportunity to ask questions about the purchase of CDCI West is at Thursday night’s board meeting.

Asked if anyone had approached her with concerns about the sale, she replied: “No one’s discussed anything” about the purchase.

When contacted for her comments on the upcoming sale, school board chair Cathy Abraham said she couldn’t even confirm the topic was on Thursday’s agenda.

“I’m not saying if it’s on the agenda or not,” she said, adding it would first be discussed in closed session and once a decision is made, then it would be disclosed publicly.

In late December, Abraham told Northumberland Today the sale of the property had be discussed by the board once more and then they would be providing “a lot more information at the end of January.”

Asked if there were any specific policies or administrative regulations surrounding due diligence about the sale of the public building located in a key part of this community, including what any proposed buyer would do with the building after it was purchased, Abraham said she would have to contact the superintendent of business for those specific details.

