Brighton Public School banishes the blues

BRIGHTON -

According to some reports, Jan. 16 was supposed to be the saddest day of the year.

At Brighton Public School, Dacey Kloostra and Suzanne Chapman led a series of Blue Monday events to turn things around.

The school came in for kudos in a recent Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board newsletter, which listed some of the activities they organized to support mental health and make the day brighter — Post-it notes with positive messages on classroom doors, colouring pages to provide relaxation breaks, viewing a make-you-smile video and a 10-minute dance break.

A busy winter and spring are planned, with staffers Chris Zavos and Dennis Budgell starting a chess club during nutrition breaks and organizing basketball try-outs and ski trips. Parent Darcy Arthur is also offering students yoga lessons until June.

The Early Act Club also came in for a pat on the back for supporting local and global communities with proceeds from a cookbook fundraiser organized by Kelly Snyder — with $635 raised for the cause.