Brighton Public School banishes the blues
According to some reports, Jan. 16 was supposed to be the saddest day of the year.
At Brighton Public School, Dacey Kloostra and Suzanne Chapman led a series of Blue Monday events to turn things around.
The school came in for kudos in a recent Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board newsletter, which listed some of the activities they organized to support mental health and make the day brighter — Post-it notes with positive messages on classroom doors, colouring pages to provide relaxation breaks, viewing a make-you-smile video and a 10-minute dance break.
A busy winter and spring are planned, with staffers Chris Zavos and Dennis Budgell starting a chess club during nutrition breaks and organizing basketball try-outs and ski trips. Parent Darcy Arthur is also offering students yoga lessons until June.
The Early Act Club also came in for a pat on the back for supporting local and global communities with proceeds from a cookbook fundraiser organized by Kelly Snyder — with $635 raised for the cause.