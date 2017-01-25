Brighton Barn Theatre announces 2017 season

BRIGHTON -

The 2017 season has been announced for the Brighton Barn Theatre, with four offerings to enjoy.

The Savannah Sipping Society kicks it all off in the spring, a comedy about four middle-aged Southern women who set out to rediscover the zest for life they seem to have lost. The journey involves misadventures, some liquid refreshment and a discovery of the strength and confidence they provide for each other.

Performances will take place at 8 p.m. April 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29, plus May 4, 5 and 6, with 2 p.m. matinees April 23 and 30.

Grafton resident Tom Constable wrote and directed the summer production, which often has a local-history element.

Memories of Presqu'ile Pavilion is a musical trip back to the Big Band Era of the 1930s that starts at the Presqu'ile Pavilion. You will discover the fascinating history of the Brighton area, and enjoy the music of the period that filled so many dance floors and inspired so many happy memories.

There are 8 p.m. performances July 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, with 2 p.m. matinees July 9 and 16.

Wrong For Each Other is a Norm Foster production for the fall, the story of a chance meeting between old lovers and the surprising results.

There are 8 p.m. performances Sept. 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, plus Oct. 5, 6 and 7, with 2 p.m. matinees Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

The holiday tradition of an annual Christmas At The Barn show returns, spotlighting local actors and musicians to fill the old barn with seasonal tunes, heart-warming comedy and holiday spirit.

There are four shows only for this one: at 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 15 and 16, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 17.

Located at 96 Young St., the Brighton Barn Theatre operates out of the Proctor-Simpson Barn, which was moved from the farm of Rene and Jerry Simpson at the west end of the original Town of Brighton to its present site in Proctor Park in 1999.

The original barn was built in the 1880s. Reconstruction was undertaken at its new location, and its first theatrical production took place in 2002.

The intimate space of the theatre seats 125, offering everyone a close-up view of the stage — as well as a cozy ambience with its post-and-beam construction, soaring ceiling and wooden interior.

The barn is completely heated and air-conditioned. And though the theatre itself is on the second floor, there is a level entrance to that space for those with special accessibility needs.

Brighton Barn Theatre provides financial support for the Save Our Heritage Organization, a charitable organization dedicated to restoring and maintaining Proctor House Museum (an historical Brighton landmark located just next door to the theatre).

As well, the barn functions as something of a museum on its own, with its period displays in the downstairs lobby area.

Tickets for all performances are $15, and can be reserved through the Barn box office. It is open about three weeks prior to each show from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, or call 613-475-2144.