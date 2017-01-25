Are we missing something?

The world is rapidly becoming a very different place.

My recollection of the 1960s is the simplicity, adventure, and friendliness of boyhood days in a small east coast community. It is all a distant memory. The never-ending days of summer frolicking in the bay in a small boat, the after-school road hockey games are now replaced with the stress of overachievement and too much information for any human brain to process.

Church, religion, faith, or whatever you wish to call it does not have the same connotations for everyone. For some, it is still a fundamental aspect of life. Attendance at Sunday services, financial giving, prayer—in fact, the very presence of Christian witness and community is in every way a positive reality. This would still be true even given the imperfections of all human beings affiliated with local religious expressions.

In particular, when prayer as the sole means by which creatures communicate with their Creator is neglected or denigrated, we all lose. Moral values slip, personal, mental and emotional welfare is more vulnerable, and the social fabric is more fragile. Time is proving that the general omission of a God-consciousness in the public square as well as in the private sphere is not at all enhancing society.

It is not a question only of reading, saying, or going to prayers though these are some of the components of a God-focused life. Prayer as the central activity of the Christian enterprise is an orientation, attitude, or even obsession rather than an event. Jesus told one of his parables to encourage people “always pray and not give up.” (Luke 18:1)

He warned that those who choose to follow Him will face opposition of many kinds and the risk would be perpetual in the current age of caving in to the pressure. The alternative would be a continual ‘spirit’ of prayer. From that vantage point, prayer is seen not just as an event but a consciousness, orientation, even a passion. If God is the Creator and Sustainer of all there is and, if as the Bible indicates, He is present by His Spirit, prayer is not a complicated practice requiring clearly formulated language and proper intonation.

Social progressiveness and political correctness while having a degree of validity can never solve all of society’s ills because so much of all that challenges us has a spiritual component. As St. Augustine of Hippo famously wrote in his Confessions, “Our hearts are restless until they rest in you.” Prayer is the conduit along which the soul connects with the eternal.

In the history of Western civilization, spiritual awakenings might legitimately be explained along sociological and economic lines but never by ignoring the power of a prayer consciousness. The battle between the left and the right will need more than a referee. It will require what is near impossible—the recognition that our deepest malaise is spiritual and thus demanding spiritual solutions. Humility is hard to come by anywhere but God has always required it: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (I Chron. 7:14)

We wish for better in 2017 and we must certainly work diligently and cooperatively to that end. But, until we stop and reaffirm the spiritual component of life as foundational, our efforts will be piecemeal at best and pointless at worst.

A ‘spirit’ of prayer will not bring back the idyllic simplicity of bygone days but it can provide a reference point, a dock to which we can tie our boat!

Ewen Butler is the lead pastor at Church on the Hill in Cobourg