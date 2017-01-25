ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Alnwick/Haldimand’s draft 2017 budget started at an increase of 11.49% as township councillors began a line-by-line review on Tuesday morning.

That compares to about 8 and 9 per cent increases during the previous two years.

By mid-day, the proposed tax increase had gotten as low as a 10.47% on just the municipal portion of the tax bill (not including school and tax levies) and that was after general government and township grants were handled. But then it rebounded to 11.46% by 1 p.m. after the fire and police budget reviews.

There were still significant parts of the budget, including roads, still to be reviewed at that point.

By the end of the day, however, the draft budget increase for 2017 had been reduced to 9 per cent, but planning and a trio of community centre budgets are still to be reviewed.

These will be handled at Thursday’s meeting or another date yet to be set, township clerk Robin van de Moosdyk said in an interview after the day-long session.

Some of the aspects of the two township’s protection services (fire and police) increased the year-over-year draft budget for a variety of reasons, including $50,000 on a construction loan for the new, joint Roseneath fire hall/Northumberland County public works facility to be completed next year, and doubling the fire tanker reserve contribution to $100,000 in anticipation of buying another new fire tanker vehicle in early 2018.

The increase in the fire budget is “primarily due to the $2.5-million for a new fire hall and $400,000 for a new pumper tanker,” treasurer Arryn McNichol stated in his overview to council.

In 2018, the township will pay $150,000 in interest and principal on a county-arranged loan annually for 30 years to pay for the joint facility and one new fire tanker.

Other aspects of the fire service include wage increases to fire department personnel of about $280,000 compared to about $200,000 last year. This includes adding a full-time fire chief position at a cost of upwards of $90,000 including benefits and a vehicle, according to the draft budget document.

The number also includes a maximum increase of firefighter salaries to between $13 per hour for a trained recruit to $20.25 to firefighter with over three years service, plus $22 per hour for a district fire chief and $21.66 per hour for fire captains. These amounts as outlined in an issue paper were not adopted but were to be discussed in camera.

McNichol also noted that the Police Service Board budget was going up about $30,000 due, for the most part, to $20,000 going into an OPP policing reserve for anticipated increases in a future contract and services, plus a $6,000 increase to OPP costs according to the existing contract. The township contracts its policing services from the OPP with multiple-year contracts.

The municipality pays just over $1-million for policing after revenues, including money from the RIDE program.

To put a handle on what increasing the budget by just $50,000 means, that equates to a 1% increase.

And also according to the treasurer, a 6% net levy increase would add almost $19 to the municipal portion of a home assessed by MPAC at $250,000 and a 9% increase would added about $57 to that same homeowner’s municipal tax bill.

A significant amount of time was spent pairing down the township’s grants list and in most cases requests and annual gifts to organizations were reduced. Two sports organizations were among those impacted. The Colborne-Cramahe-Haldimand Soccer Club grant was cut in half from the usual $1,000 annual donation and Grafton Minor Hockey got nothing compared to $200 the year before. The Roseneath Agricultural Society is to receive the $1,500 it usually does for the fair but nothing for the pro rodeo event that started with the help of municipal “seed” money last year, according to Councillor Ray Benns. Warkworth Hospice received $500 for its three palliative care bed operation and the Nawautin Sanctuary’s request for $6,700 was reduced to $3,000, which was $500 less than last year.

Mayor John Logel noted that most municipalities have reduced their grants while Alnwick/Haldimand’s is “very , very generous” by comparison.

In the general government area, council has decided to contract human resources services and to implement an Employee Assistance Program (which would also apply to firefighters) which “facilitates and promotes health, happy lives (which) in turn increases productivity and decreases overall sick time.”

The cost is $4,100 for three years plus trauma assist at $160 per hour.

There is no such program at this time.

Both a parks master plan at upwards of $90,000 in 2017, if council goes in this direction, plus creation of an economic development plan (about $20,000 with matching government funding) were put into the draft budget.

The treasurer’s report indicated that some of the budget increases other municipalities in Northumberland have set are in the range of 2% which was also the CPI for Ontario comparing December, 2015 to December 2016.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald