A look at the new Colborne Emergency Services Base

The new Colborne Emergency Services Base is getting high praise from both Northumberland County Paramedics and the Cramahe Township Fire Department.

The total cost of the facility shared between Northumberland County and Cramahe Township is approximately $3,493,745, which includes expenditure items such as legal, design, engineering, landscaping, but primarily construction.

The allocation of capital costs, operating costs and future capital costs will be split 62.1% for Cramahe Township and 37.9% for Northumberland County in the 12,203 square foot facility.

Firefighters were the first to move in at the beginning of January while paramedics moved in on Jan. 17.

Northumberland Today was given a tour of the facility by Cramahe Fire Chief Brandon Northrup and Northumberland County Chief Paramedic Bill Detlor.

Northrup said there are many safety improvements to the new facility.

“One of our biggest assets here is we had our new radio system put in and mounted a tower on the Rogers communications tower which is up by Highway 401 near the water tower,” he said. “Our communications has gone from very poor to outstanding within the last year.”

Northrup said the previous building was much closer to the rail lines, which in the event of a derailment is frowned upon for obvious reasons.

“Right now we are on Purdy Road. We have great access throughout the municipality. We can access the southern part of the municipality without using main roads like County Road 2 and obviously we are close to Highway 401 which we are called upon regularly.”

The building has a combined room used as an Emergency Operations Centre, but it can also be used as a training room for the 35-firefighters from both Colborne and Castleton fire halls.

Previously, training was held at the Colborne Town Hall.

A Cramahe Firefighers Association Fitness Centre was entirely funded by the men and women of the fire department who purchased fitness equipment for the room. The names of the donors are on a plaque outside the fitness area.

“The firefighters have taken care of everything after the municipality gave them a room,” Northrup said. “They’ve bought the equipment, they’ve installed the equipment, and they upkeep the room.”

Drive through bays are a first for the fire department which greatly adds to the safety of the firefighters.

There is a washroom area for both men and women along with an accessible washroom and enough lockers for all firefighters from both fire halls.

With the facility designed for natural light, Northrup said it’s a benefit in many ways.

“Natural light has been proven to create a positive atmosphere in the work place and good health as well,” he said. “In addition, we have some very nice apparatus here in Cramahe Township and it’s nice to have the taxpayers see their equipment from the road as well as their 1931 fire truck.”

The facility was built with both the township and the county looking years ahead.

“When growth to this area happens, I believe sooner then later, we have the ability to expand 360 degrees either through administration offices or apparatus bay,” Northrup said.

Other areas for the firefighters are a decontamination area for breathing apparatus

“2016 was one of the biggest years for progression for Cramahe Fire Department,” Northrup said.

Cramahe's fire department has five female firefighters and adding to the compliment, firefighters within the department speak five different languages including French, Russian, Polish and sign language.

In the front vestibule, there is fire memorabilia including a 1931 Colborne pumper.

Other memorabilia, both from the fire services and paramedic service, will be added in the future.

Northrup's office has been relocated from the town hall to the new facility on Purdy Road. There is another administration office area for the deputy chief, dispatch, fire prevention and other programs.

“In Northumberland County, it’s well-known the relationship between firefighters and paramedics is outstanding. One of the best in the province. So this is another fact that’s proven it,” Northrup said.

Detlor echoed the fire chief’s comments.

“We’re really excited about this facility. We think it’s great opportunity for shared resources and enhance the services that we provide to the community,” he said.

Safety for the paramedics at the Emergency Services Base is something that was also designed.

“This facility is the first opportunity we’ve had to have a drive through bay,” Detlor said. “So the crews can go around the back, drive through the garage and be set up for the next call.”

Detlor explained there is enough room for four vehicles in the bay area, which means there is room for enhancement for the future.

“At shift change there is an ambulance ready to go so in the event if the crew is out the new crew coming on can jump into an ambulance and there is no decrease in response to the community,” Detlor said.

Other safety aspects from the paramedic base are a wash station, decontamination station and a place to properly clean equipment.

The 14 paramedic superintendents will be moving to the Colborne facility where there is ample office space.

Detlor said they will start their day from there and though they may not be at the base all the time, they are working out of the base 24/7.

“The guys and girls love it here,” he added. “They have the room and the space to work and to grow. It’s a great facility for the crew area. Separate areas for doing their paperwork. All of the WiFi capabilities are here. So they are able to send patient reports via WiFi in a more expedient manner which means the hospitals have it sooner.”

Northumberland County CAO Jennifer Moore added, “we’re excited about this facility as a great example of partnership and the sharing of resources to enhance services and value for residents, and are how we are moving forward with a similar agreement with the Township of Alnwick/Haldimand.”

