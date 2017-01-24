Workshops planned at Haute Goat Farm

PORT HOPE -

An urban couple who moved to Northumberland County to operate a small farming operation is now sharing those life and agricultural experiences with others.

The developers and owners of Haute Goat Farm, who originally established their goats in the Campbellford area but moved to a larger location north of Port Hope several years ago, is introducing a series of workshops about farm life.

There will be some held in their kitchen and others in the barn, and still other sessions in the field.

“We get asked all the time how we did it” – that is, make the transition from city to country, Debbie Nightingale said in an interview. So one of the sessions will be on just that, the “things you need to look at,” she continued.

Among the topics of that workshop will be finding the best location (the couple are totally in love with Northumberland County and the opportunities here), what kind of farming works best for the individual or family, and what animals and size of operation do they want to develop.

“The biggest mistake is people who go out and get herds of animals and then think, what do I do now?” Nightingale said.

Urbanites need an introduction into everything from urban wells to garbage disposal, she said, and that’s what this workshop on April 8 at 11 a.m. at their farm will do.

Before that however, another workshop will literally wet your appetite in the farmhouse kitchen when “Canada’s top rated sushi chef and instructor, Sang Sim, comes to Haute Goat Farm to teach the fine art of sushi making,” states a media release from Nightingale.

“Goat cheese sushi roll is one of the featured items” and “something you don’t see too often on the menu,” she said.

There are two sessions on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Other workshops this spring and summer include an introduction to goat keeping, another to beekeeping, how to create an apothecary garden of herbs and medicinal plants, making goat cheese (and first learning to milk a goat) and growing shiitake mushrooms in logs.

Other sessions about raising chickens, ducks and geese, and about preserving and fermenting fresh foods are among workshop that may be attended when dates are confirmed.

For an entire list go to www.hautegoat.com to get a rundown on all of the workshops, times and dates.

