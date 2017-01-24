Video spotlights health unit services

Are our restaurants safe to eat in? How many people have had flu shots? What is happening with the policing of cigarette sales?

Like most organizations at this time of the year, the local health unit and its board are winding up the accounting on their 2016 budgets and planning for 2017.

But in addition to that, the tri-county Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPR) has done something different by preparing a three-and-a-half minute video about its 2015 annual report including programs and numbers.

“Public health tends to be invisible in the community, unless there is an outbreak of disease and illness,” Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, Medical Officer of Health with the HKPR District Health Unit stated in a news release.

“Most of what the Health Unit does is in the background, providing local programs and services to help people stay healthy. Our Annual Report video really captures what public health does in the area, providing a succinct snapshot on what our dedicated staff do each day.”

The 2015 budget for the local health unit was about $18.3-million with provincial funding of about $14.3 and $4-million from its three member jurisdictions: Northumberland, City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton. says spokesperson Bill Eekhof.

The in-house production focuses on promotion health, disease projection and illness and injury prevention during 2015 and provides these specifics:

“406 people took part in parenting and prenatal education sessions offered by the Health Unit.

·Health Unit staff provided 324 home visits with families through the Healthy Babies Healthy Children program.

·Public Health Inspectors with the Health Unit conducted 1,283 inspections of local restaurants and other food premises.

· 54,650 doses of flu vaccine were provided by the Health Unit to local health care providers.

· Water quality testing was conducted at 49 public beaches in the area over the summer months.

· 2,383 fluoride varnish applications were provided to local pre-schoolers and Kindergarten students.

· Health Unit checks of local stores and vendors found 92.5 per cent did not sell tobacco products to underage teenagers.

· Health Unit staff provided 36 food handler courses in the area, resulting in 700 participants receiving their food handler certification.”

The 2016 budget set expenditures of about $16-million last spring and was relying on about $12-million in provincial funding and about $4.1-million from the Counties of Northumberland Haliburton, plus the City of Kawartha Lakes. It has also requested $700,000 in one-time provincial funding for a number of programs including needle exchanges and smoking cessation, IT upgrades and renovations to the Port Hope office headquarters.

Finalizing the 2016 expenditures and revenues is underway in preparation for the 2016 annual report.

“A draft budget for 2017 is expected to be presented at the Board of Health meeting in February,” Eekhof said.

