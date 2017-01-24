Port Hope council supports Centre of Excellence

PORT HOPE -

At last week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, Port Hope council reacted favourably to a presentation by Joe Schmeiss, representing the Centre of Excellence for Recycling working group.

The group’s request was for council to give formal confirmation of a Centre of Excellence for Recycling within the municipality, approve its terms of reference and approve the use of vacant space at the Canton municipal office for their use.

Council previously gave unanimous support in a motion following the Dec. 15, 2015, presentation on this project by Dr. Stan Blecher.

In broad terms, Schmeiss said, the Centre of Excellence is supported by six so-called pillars of recycling and environmental focus:

• Engage in research and education.

• Reduce the municipality’s environmental footprint.

• Reduce waste to landfill.

• Eliminate incineration and burning.

• Engage all five levels of government — municipal, county, provincial, federal and First Nation.

• Engage local recycling businesses and develop new ones.

A fair bit of work has already been done, he added, including entering into a working relationship with Durham College, developing Facebook pages on back-yard composting for the municipal website, initiating a relationship with Alderville First Nation, meeting with the county waste-management department, and meeting with Markham municipal staff to identify environmental best practices.

As well, they are hoping Port Hope’s 2017 budget can include funding towards three organic-wet-waste-to-compost Earth Cubes.

Deputy Mayor Greg Burns said he has worked with this group for several months to help get it up and running.

“I want to congratulate the group for the passion they have showed trying to bring this forward,” Burns said.

“I know you have spoken to the county — it’s the county’s responsibility for waste, but the municipality ‘s desire to do something complementary,” Councillor Terry Hicks added.

“We have only had limited meetings at this point in time. We haven’t totally formulated all the plans we need to put in place,” Schmeiss replied.

He did note that, while the county has said it will look at composting in 2019, the working group would like to start earlier.

Schmeiss said they learned a lot from Markham, a town of comparable size that also has a regional level of government above it.

“We learned from Markham that you can sit down as a municipality with this region and ask for exceptions to what normally takes place within the entire region,” he stated.

“It’s up to us to sit down with the county and say, ‘Don’t tell us we can’t do it. Tell us how you can help us do it.’”

“Taking a leadership role is important,” Mayor Bob Sanderson said.

“It’s our municipality. We have a right to decide how we want to handle these things.”

Councillor Robert Polutnik’s motion — which council passed — called for a resolution to be prepared for the Feb. 7 council meeting that will approve the establishment of the centre of excellence, as well as the terms of reference and members of the working group. It will also allot the requested space at the Canton building.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith