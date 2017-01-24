Intervenors cost, not saved, Cobourg money: mayor

COBOURG -

The three groups that objected to Lakefront Utilities rate increases during Ontario Energy Board hearings cost the Town of Cobourg $23,000.

Furthermore, Mayor Gil Brocanier stated at Monday’ s committee-of-the-whole meeting of council, they had no impact on the ultimate decision whatsoever.

In his role as chair of Holdco, Brocanier was responding to the letter in the council package from Lakefront Utilities president Derek Paul reporting the proceedings.

The rate application dates back to April, the mayor said, a routine event that happens every few years to address the cost of services provided by Lakefront Utilities.

At this time, he explained, groups in opposition can apply for intervenor status. This year, three were successful.

The Vulnerable Energy Consumers Coalition and Energy Probe Research Foundation perennially argue against rate hikes, Brocanier said. This year, the Cobourg Taxpayers Association joined their ranks for the first time.

“The Ontario Energy Board determines whether or not they qualify as intervenors. All we can do is respond to the questions they ask,” he said.

“The Cobourg Taxpayers Association had 30 questions and, the truth is, 25% actually applied to the rate application. The rest had nothing to do with the rate application.

“On top of that, it cost us an additional $23,000 to respond to the intervenors. The intervenors, in turn, incurred costs of $41,000 and are asking Lakefront Utilities to reimburse them for their costs in being intervenors — legal, travel, consulting costs.

“In terms of the intervenors, they had absolutely no impact on what has taken place. The rate we applied for is the rate that was approved finally,” Brocanier pointed out.

“The only thing the intervenors did was cost us an extra $23,000 we shouldn’t have had to spend and apply for reimbursement for the $41,000 they incurred to argue against our application.

“It’s very, very disappointing to me to see all this take place.”

Brocanier visited the Cobourg Taxpayers Association website and saw that the group is claiming they saved electrical consumers in the Town of Cobourg $617,000 by intervening on their behalf.

“I just want to say that could not be further from the truth,” he stated.

“There is a reduction of $617,000, but I want to make it very, very clear that the Ontario Energy Board updated the cost of capital in November 2016 to 3.72% from 4.54%, which reduced Lakefront’s revenue requirement over five years by $617,000.

“And that not only applied to Lakefront, but the entire electrical-supply sector. The intervenors had absolutely no impact on the savings we achieved. It was the Ontario Energy Board reducing the interest rates,” he said.

“At some point you are going to see something in the paper about the CTA reducing costs by $617,000, and it’s just not true.”

In fact, earlier that day, Northumberland Today had run a story that quoted CTA representative Ken Strauss as saying the intervenors were indeed the ones who saved hydro consumers $617,712. Paul disputed this claim in the story, offering the same argument as Brocanier had.

Strauss also stated that the CTA is asking only $72 in reimbursement.

“Am I hearing that reduction would have happened regardless of any intervenor status?” Councillor Debra McCarthy enquired.

“That’s exactly what you are hearing,” the mayor confirmed.

“It happened as a result of OEB actions that applied right across the province.”

Councillor Forrest Rowden asked for confirmation of his understanding that the most expensive component of electrical service is the delivery costs.

“In Cobourg, we have kept our delivery charges very, very low, because we run a very efficient operation,” Brocanier said.

“The increases people in Cobourg will see — and in Colborne, because Lakefront serves them — is 88 cents a month.

“Just a short while ago, all utilities taken over by Hydro One, their service-delivery charges over a 10-year period increased by 99%. All municipalities that kept their own, their delivery rates increased by 16.5%.

“So when you talk about service-delivery charges, it’s the Hydro One customers who pay an enormous amounts for electrical delivery, not Lakefront Utilities.”

