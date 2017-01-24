Fire alarm system was not required

COBOURG -

The fleet of Cobourg plows and sanders are still being repaired following a fire on Jan. 11.

One plow was destroyed and five others suffered smoke damage.

Cobourg staff are using pickup trucks as well as plows loaned from Northumberland County and Hamilton Township.

Cobourg Fire Chief Mike Vilneff said the public works yard on King Street West did not require a fire alarm system.

"Nineteen staff occupy the adjacent public works building and administrative office. Due to the Medium Hazard occupancy type and an occupant load of less than 75 persons, a fire alarm system is not required as per the Ontario Building Code,” Vilneff said.

The good news is, the new public works building Cobourg staff will be using in the near future at 740 Division St. BLDG #7 came pre-equipped with fire alarm and sprinkler systems.